Nola (4-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals after giving up two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks over eight scoreless innings.

The 27-year-old delivered his best outing of the season as he completely shut down Washington's offense. Nola has a 2.45 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB through 43 innings and will look to replicate that performance Sunday against the Mets.