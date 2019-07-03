Phillies' Aaron Nola: Delivers eight scoreless frames

Nola (7-2) had eight strikeouts and allowed only four hits and three walks over eight shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday in Atlanta.

Nola has now allowed only two runs (one earned) and 11 hits in his last three starts and has a 28:5 K:BB across 23 innings. The 26-year-old has a 3.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 118:41 K:BB through 18 starts and lines up for one more start before the All-Star break Sunday against the Mets.