Phillies' Aaron Nola: Delivers quality start in Friday's win

Nola (3-1) picked up the win over the Braves on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 69 of 101 pitches for strikes in producing his fourth straight quality start. Nola will take a sparkling 2.58 ERA and 28:10 K:BB through 38.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Miami.