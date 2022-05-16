Nola registered a no-decision during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Nola was staked to an early four run lead, only permitting a run apiece in the third and fourth innings, and departed with a two-run lead. Unfortunately, the bullpen blew the game and Philadelphia has now lost all seven of Nola's starts since Opening Day despite the 28-year-old owning a solid 3.64 ERA. He'll go for his second win with a rematch against Los Angeles on tap for next weekend.