Nola (12-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Cardinals. He struck out nine.

Nola was at his best Sunday, allowing just two men to reach base while going seven innings in a consecutive start. It's the third straight win for Nola, who's worked to a 2.63 ERA over his last four outings (24 innings). He lowered his ERA to 4.30 on the season with a 1.12 WHIP and 174:41 K:BB across 27 starts (167.1 innings) this season. Nola will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Milwaukee.