Nola (8-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 7.1 innings in a 3-1 win over the Rays. He struck out 12.

Nola came out on the winning end of a pitchers duel, besting Zach Eflin, who gave up two runs and struck out nine across seven innings, to claim his eighth win of the campaign. Nola tied his season high in strikeouts and carried a shutout into the eighth inning but surrendered a solo homer to Wander Franco and was pulled. The 30-year-old has been battling some severe inconsistencies across his last six starts, allowing one or fewer earned runs in three starts but surrendering at least four runs in the other three. The primary cause of his struggles has been the long ball, as Nola has surrendered 18 homers through 18 appearances, tied for the eighth most in baseball. However, he's lined up to make his next start against the Marlins, who rank 24th in home runs per game.