Phillies' Aaron Nola: Dominates in 17th win
Nola (17-6) threw seven scoreless innings to pick up the win Saturday. He worked around two hits and four walks while striking out eight Braves.
The right-hander finishes a superb 2018 season with a 2.37 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 9.5 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9. If not for Jacob deGrom's ridiculous 1.70 ERA or Max Scherzer's 300 strikeouts, Nola would have garnered more Cy Young hype. Still, the 25-year-old will rank as a fantasy ace in nearly every eligible 2019 fantasy draft.
