Phillies' Aaron Nola: Dominating deep into games

A primary driver of Nola's big season has been his success after the first time he goes through the lineup, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Hitters typically get better after seeing a pitcher once in a game, but against Nola this season, they've done worse. In his first time through the lineup, Nola has held hitters to a .226/.291/.339 line; hitters who have already seen him have hit just .182/.242/.259, good for a .223 wOBA, the lowest figure since times through the order stats began begin tracked in 2002. A big part of that success is due to his changeup, which he throws more often as the game progresses. The pitch is an excellent one in its own right, but also keeps hitters off his fastball. Batters slug just .178 against Nola's fastball after they've already seen him once. The next-best pitcher in that regard (Sean Newcomb) holds hitters to just a .312 slugging percentage.