Nola (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over 3.1 innings as the Phillies fell 9-6. He struck out five.

The right-hander dodged baserunners in each of the first two innings to keep the game scoreless, but Nola's luck -- and Philadelphia's -- began to run out in the third. He got the hook after throwing 76 pitches (47 strikes), and Nola will take a 6.75 ERA and 12:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings to begin the season into his next start, scheduled for Monday at Coors Field against the Rockies.