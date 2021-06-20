Nola didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 13-6 win over the Giants, coughing up six runs on six hits and three walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out only one.

Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt both took Nola deep in the worst outing of the year for the right-hander, but the Phillies' offense did more than enough damage to get him off the hook for a loss. Nola will carry a 4.22 ERA and 95:21 K:BB through 85.1 innings into his next start.