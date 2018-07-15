Phillies' Aaron Nola: Early stumble leads to loss against Marlins
Nola (12-3) took the loss Saturday as the Phillies fell 2-0 to the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.
The only two runs in the game scored in the bottom of the first inning, and while Nola settled into a groove after that, the Phillies' offense couldn't get anything going. The right-hander has now turned in five straight quality starts and 16 on the season, and he'll carry a stellar 2.30 ERA into the All-Star break.
