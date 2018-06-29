Phillies' Aaron Nola: Earns 10th win
Nola (10-2) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across 7.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.
Nola tuned in a workhorse effort and earned his 10th win Thursday, throwing 114 pitches while limiting the Nationals to just one extra-base hit. After allowing three baserunners in his first 1.1 innings of work, he sat down 11 consecutive Nationals spanning from the second inning to the fifth. With the win, Nola became the third pitcher in the National League -- joining Max Scherzer and Jon Lester -- to reach the 10 win mark and also ranks among the league leaders in innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP.
