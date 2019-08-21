Phillies' Aaron Nola: Earns 12th win

Nola (12-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Nola's lone blemish came in the third inning when he allowed a two-run homer to Jackie Bradley. However, he went on to 14 of the last 17 batters he faced and has now worked more than six innings in five of seven starts since the All-Star break. As a result, he owns a 3.51 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 180 strikeouts across 161.1 innings -- mostly correcting a slow start to the season. He'll look to maintain his strong form in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday at Miami.