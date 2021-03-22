Nola will start on Opening Day against Atlanta on April 1, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The announcement comes as no surprise, as Nola has been the Phillies' ace for several years now. He's coming off a year in which he posted his second-best ERA (3.28), second-best WHIP (1.08) and best strikeout rate (33.2 percent). The Opening Day start will be his fourth in a row, becoming the first Phillies' pitcher to record a streak that long since Steve Carlton made 10 consecutive Opening Day starts from 1977 to 1986.
