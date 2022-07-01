Nola (5-5) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against Atlanta.

Nola was given an 11-run lead by the fourth inning, so he was able to pound the strike zone -- 83 of his 110 pitches went for strikes. However, that did lead to him serving up a pair of homers, marking only the third time he's been taken deep multiple times in an outing this season. Otherwise, Nola has been in excellent form, as he entered Thursday's start having allowed fewer than two earned runs while working at least seven innings in each of his last four starts. Overall, he has maintained a 3.13 ERA and an impeccable 117:14 K:BB across 103.2 frames on the campaign.