Nola (5-4) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine in 7.2 scoreless innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Sunday.

Nola had given up at least three runs in each of his last two starts, but he returned to form Sunday with his first scoreless outing in nearly two months. The right-hander didn't allow more than one baserunner in any inning against the Yankees and has now earned wins in two of his last three appearances. He's posted a 3.69 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 83 innings across 14 starts this year. Nola tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Francisco on Saturday.