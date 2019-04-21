Phillies' Aaron Nola: Earns second win

Nola (2-0) allowed three runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts and one walk across 5.2 innings in a victory against the Rockies on Saturday.

The right-hander has struggled with giving up homers all month, and at Coors Field, it became a problem again Saturday. Nola tossed up two bombs in the first two frames; he has now allowed seven home runs in just 25 innings this season. Opponents are also batting .300 against Nola, but the home runs is probably still his biggest issue. While he is 2-0, Nola owns a 6.84 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in five starts this season. His next outing will be at home against the Marlins on Thursday.