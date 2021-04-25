Nola (2-1) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies after giving up four runs on six hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out four.

Nola might have allowed a season-high four runs, but he still earned his second win of the season while also performing at the plate -- he went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. The star right-hander owns a strong 2.84 ERA after five starts and is slated to take the ball next week against the Cardinals.