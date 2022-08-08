Nola (8-8) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and picking up a win against Washington.

Aside from Cesar Hernandez's RBI single in the fifth inning, Nola kept the Nationals' lineup pretty quiet in Sunday's easy victory. It was his second straight start allowing just one run after giving up five runs in two of his previous three outings. The veteran righty is now sporting a 3.17 ERA with a stellar 157:20 K:BB through 22 starts. Nola is expected to face the Mets on the road next week.