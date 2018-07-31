Phillies' Aaron Nola: Eight strong innings in no-decision
Nola tossed eight one-run innings Monday in a no-decision against the Red Sox, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Nola was dominant through the early innings and gave up his only run on two hits and a walk in the fifth inning. He threw an impressive 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 10 groundball outs to keep one of the leagues best lineups at bay. Though Nola didn't earn a win with David Price tossing a gem of his own on the other side, this effort gives him six quality starts in his last seven outings. He'll take a shiny 2.35 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP into this weekends matchup with the hapless Marlins.
