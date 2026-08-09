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Phillies' Aaron Nola: Exits game early Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nola was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays after being hit with a comebacker off his lower right leg in the sixth inning, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Nola took a 104.8 mph comebacker off his right leg on a ball hit by Jesus Sanchez, prompting the right-hander to leave the game. The 33-year-old threw a couple of warm-up pitches, but was unable to continue with the pain. Nola exited after five innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight.

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