Phillies' Aaron Nola: Falls short of quality start

Nola allowed two runs on six hits over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Nola exited with runners on first and third during the fifth inning, but Pat Neshek was able to escape without allowing a run. The 25-year-old has a somewhat troubling trend as he has allowed eight home runs in four September starts, after allowing only eight home runs over his first 27 starts of the season. Nola currently lines up to start Sunday at Atlanta.