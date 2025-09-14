default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nola (4-9) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out five.

Nola was cruising early, as he held the Royals scoreless until Jac Caglianone's two-run homer in the fifth inning. Things would unravel further in the sixth, however, when Nola gave up four runs on four straight hits, capped by a Salvador Perez three-run blast. In six starts since returning from the IL, Nola's given up six runs in three outings. His ERA sits at 6.44 with a 1.43 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 15 starts (81 innings) this season. Nola will look to get back on track his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week at home against the Diamondbacks.

More News