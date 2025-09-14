Nola (4-9) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out five.

Nola was cruising early, as he held the Royals scoreless until Jac Caglianone's two-run homer in the fifth inning. Things would unravel further in the sixth, however, when Nola gave up four runs on four straight hits, capped by a Salvador Perez three-run blast. In six starts since returning from the IL, Nola's given up six runs in three outings. His ERA sits at 6.44 with a 1.43 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 15 starts (81 innings) this season. Nola will look to get back on track his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week at home against the Diamondbacks.