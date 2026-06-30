Phillies' Aaron Nola: Falters in fifth loss

Nola (3-5) took the loss Monday against the Pirates, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Nola came away with three scoreless innings to begin his outing, but he fell apart while giving up two runs in the fourth frame and six more in the fifth. The 33-year-old right-hander has struggled to keep runs off the board all year long, surrendering at least three earned runs in 11 of his 17 starts now. Nola's 6.04 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 85 innings are career-worst figures, and he'll remain difficult to trust in fantasy leagues this weekend despite facing a soft matchup against the lowly Royals.