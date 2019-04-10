Phillies' Aaron Nola: Falters in final frames
Nola allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk over 6.1 innings in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Nationals. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Nola was pitching with a 6-1 lead through five innings but exited during the seventh inning with only a one-run lead, which was surrendered during the ninth. The 25-year-old allowed only one run on Opening Day but has given up 11 runs (10 earned) and five home runs in his last two starts, both of which came against the Nationals. Nola next lines up to start against the Mets on Monday.
