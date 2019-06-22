Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans 10 in loss

Nola (6-2) was saddled with the loss after yielding one run on six hits and a walk while striking out 10 over eight innings Friday against the Marlins.

Nola surrendered a solo home run in the second inning, but he managed to finish his outing with six scoreless frames. Unfortunately, his offense was unable to produce more than one run, and he'd ultimately get hit with his second loss of 2019. Nola now owns a 4.55 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 100:37 K:BB across 89 innings this season.