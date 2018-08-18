Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans 11 in win against Mets

Nola (14-3) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 over seven innings as he notched the victory Friday against New York.

Nola surrendered one run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly, but he would cruise through the remainder of his outing, leaving with a three-run lead. The 25-year-old has been dominant over his previous four outings, giving up just four runs and racking up 24 punchouts through 27 innings. Nola will head into his next outing with a 2.24 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a 160:44 K:BB across 161 frames.