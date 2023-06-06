Nola (5-4) allowed three unearned runs on one hit and three walks over seven innings Monday, striking out 12 and earning a win over Detroit.

Nola carried a no-hitter through 6.2 frames before coughing up a three-run homer. He wasn't tagged with any earned runs though, dropping his ERA to 4.30 after his best outing of the year. The 30-year-old also forced a season-high 21 swinging strikes, including 10 with his fastball. Prior to Monday's outing, Nola had allowed at least four runs in three of his last four appearances. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Dodgers this weekend.