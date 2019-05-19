Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans 12 over six frames

Nola (4-0) earned the win against the Rockies on Saturday by recording 12 strikeouts and allowing one run over six innings. He gave up eight hits and one walk.

Nola reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season and started with six scoreless innings, but gave up a triple and a double to start off the seventh, ending his effort. The 25-year-old will carry a 4.47 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB into Thursday's start versus the Cubs.