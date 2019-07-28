Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight for ninth win
Nola (9-2) secured the win after surrendering four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings Sunday against the Braves.
Nola cruised through the first six innings, though he ran into trouble in the seventh, giving up a three-run homer followed by a solo blast. Fortunately, his offense came through by putting up nine runs in the contest. The 26-year-old right-hander continues to put together a solid season, as he now owns a 3.72 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 153:55 K:BB over 135.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...