Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight for ninth win

Nola (9-2) secured the win after surrendering four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings Sunday against the Braves.

Nola cruised through the first six innings, though he ran into trouble in the seventh, giving up a three-run homer followed by a solo blast. Fortunately, his offense came through by putting up nine runs in the contest. The 26-year-old right-hander continues to put together a solid season, as he now owns a 3.72 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 153:55 K:BB over 135.1 innings this season.