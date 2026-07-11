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Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nola didn't factor into the decision Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings as the Phillies fell 10-2 to the Tigers. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander was lifted after 84 pitches (50 strikes) with the score tied 2-2, falling short of his sixth quality start of the season, only to see his bullpen implode. Nola has struggled to put together a consistent stretch of success this season, but he's lasted at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer in four of his last five outings, posting a 5.47 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB over 26.1 innings during that span.

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