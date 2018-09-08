Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans eight in win over Mets
Nola (16-4) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight in a 4-3 victory over the Mets.
The right-hander very nearly wasn't rewarded for another strong outing, but Rhys Hoskins' solo shot in the top of the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and made Nola the winner. He'll carry a 2.29 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Nationals.
