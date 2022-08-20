Nola (8-10) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings as the Phillies fell 7-2 to the Mets. He struck out nine.

The strikeouts salvaged some fantasy value for Nola, but the right-hander saw his quality start streak end at three as the Mets hit him hard, with half of the eight hits off Nola going for extra bases including a Pete Alonso two-run blast in the third inning. Since the beginning of July, Nola's fate has been determined by whether he can keep the ball in the park. In the five outings during which he didn't serve up a homer, he has five quality starts with a 1.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB through 36 innings. In the three starts in which he was taken deep, he stumbled to a 7.50 ERA and 1.33 WHIP despite a 23:2 K:BB through 18 frames.