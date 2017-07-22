Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans nine in Friday victory

Nola (7-6) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Brewers.

Other than allowing a solo homer in the second inning, Nola dominated the Brewers while getting plenty of run support to earn him his seventh win of the year. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in six straight starts to lower his ERA from 4.76 to 3.38 and he's emerging as a top-end fantasy starter. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Astros.