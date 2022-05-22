Nola didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out nine.

The strikeouts were nice and tied Nola's season high, but he was also hit hard as four of the five knocks against him went for extra bases, including homers by Mookie Betts and Will Smith. Nola's now served up nine long balls in 52.1 innings on the season for a career-worst 1.55 HR/9, but he's balanced that out with a career-best 4.8 percent walk rate, leaving him with a 3.96 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.