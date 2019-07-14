Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans nine in no-decision

Nola didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out nine.

The right-hander dominated early, but some lengthy at-bats against the likes of Anthony Rendon ran up Nola's pitch count, and he was forced to exit the game after tossing 110 pitches (73 strikes). He was still headed for his ninth win of the year until Hector Neris served up a game-winning homer in the ninth. Nola will take a 3.63 ERA and 133:48 K:BB through 116.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Dodgers.