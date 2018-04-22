Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans nine in win Saturday

Nola (2-1) threw seven innings Saturday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out nine en route to the win.

The young right-hander exhibited excellent control in this one, as he threw 75 of his 103 pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter. Nola was tagged for a leadoff home run by Sean Rodriguez, but dominated the rest of the way, allowing no extra base hits after the first inning. Nola now has a 2.30 ERA on the season and will look to improve it further in his next start Friday against the Braves.