Nola (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Marlins on Friday.

One of the runs against Nola scored after he exited the game. It still qualifies as a letdown in a favorable spot at home, though the seven strikeouts against one walk suggest there is little reason to panic. Nola will face a tough test his time out: the Yankees in the Bronx.