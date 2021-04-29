Nola allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Thursday.

All three runs against Nola scored on one swing of the bat from Matt Carpenter. Nola had beaten the Cardinals back on April 18 in a 10-strikeout shutout, and while he couldn't get the win this time around, it was another quality effort. The right-hander now has a stellar 39:5 K:BB over 37.2 innings this season, supporting his low-3.00s ERA. Nola tentatively lines up for two starts next week with the Phillies slated to play seven games.