Nola (10-8) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks over five innings in a 9-4 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

An anticipated pitchers' duel between Nola and Kevin Gausman never materialized, but the Phillies' right-hander came away with his first win since July 18 thanks to an offensive outburst highlighted by Bryce Harper's first multi-homer game of the year. The four free passes were a season worst for Nola, who has now failed to last six innings in four straight starts while stumbling to a 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Giants.