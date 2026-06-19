Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans six in no-decision

Nola did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Mets, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings.

The veteran right-hander generated 10 whiffs on 97 pitches, with most of the damage coming via a pair of solo homers from Juan Soto. He also allowed an RBI double to A.J. Ewing in the first inning. Despite the solid strikeout total, Nola continues to search for consistency in what has been a difficult campaign. He'll carry a 5.71 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 77:25 K:BB into his next scheduled start on the road against Washington.