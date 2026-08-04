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Phillies' Aaron Nola: Finds groove for quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nola took a no-decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

It looked like a rough evening was in store initially for Nola, who surrendered each of his three runs in the first two innings, but he later found his rhythm for a quality start. The 33-year-old has still very sparingly impressed throughout the course of the campaign, as the right-hander has given up at least three runs in 15 of his 23 starts. Nola is set to bring a 5.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 121:41 K:BB over 120 innings into a favorable home matchup against Toronto.

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