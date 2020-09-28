Nola (5-5) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. He fanned six.

Nola was called upon to keep the Phillies' playoff chances alive on the season's final day and the right-hander struggled under the intense circumstances. After striking out a pair in a clean first inning, the Rays got to Nola for a run in the second. The 27-year-old bounced back to strike out the first two batters he faced in the third, but then allowed a walk and three hits to get tagged with his second run. He was pulled after allowing two walks in the fourth. Despite the disappointing finish to his campaign, Nola finishes the year with 96 punch outs and a solid 3.28 ERA.