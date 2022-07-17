Nola (6-7) allowed four hits and a walk over 8.1 shutout innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over Miami.

Nola let just three Marlins reach base through eight innings before coughing up two more singles in the ninth. It was his eighth straight start of at least seven innings; during that stretch, he's sporting an impressive 2.25 ERA and 58:6 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 3.13 through 126.2 frames heading into the All-Star break. While the 29-year-old's 9.7 K/9 is his lowest since the 2019 season, Nola's 1.1 BB/9 is the best of his career and currently leads the National League.