Nola (5-7) was the pitcher of record in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Cardinals after allowing five earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven across seven innings.

The five runs he allowed Monday tied a season high, but it was mostly a result of an untimely sequencing of hits, as he retired 21 of the 28 batters he faced on the night. He's now taken losses in three of his last four outings, though his 2.93 FIP over that stretch suggests that he's pitched better than his results would indicate. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski confirmed Monday that due to his vaccination status, Nola won't be eligible to join the team in Toronto for its two-game series, so the right-hander will be moved to the restricted list. He'll be activated Friday and should make his final start before the All-Star break Saturday or Sunday in Miami.