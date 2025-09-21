Nola (4-10) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Nola had a lead to work with after Alec Bohm put the Phillies ahead in the fourth inning, but the Diamondbacks were able to scrape together a pair of runs in the sixth. That saddled Nola with his third loss over four outings in September, and he's now allowed 16 runs over 22.1 innings this month. The veteran right-hander has a 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 88:28 K:BB through 86.1 innings across 16 starts this season. This is the first year since 2016 he's had to contend with significant injury issues, and he's been inconsistent since returning from a right ankle sprain and stress fracture in his rib in August. His last start of the regular season is projected to be at home versus the Twins, but his recent poor pitching casts doubt that he'll be a starter in the playoffs.