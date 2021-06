Nola surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings during Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Atlanta. He had seven strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 28-year-old generated 15 swings-and-misses and threw 62 of 89 pitches for strikes Tuesday, but he served up two homers and struggled to keep Atlanta off the basepaths. Nola has a 4.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 85:17 K:BB across 75.1 innings this season.