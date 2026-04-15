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Nola didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts across five innings.

Nola dealt with a lot of traffic on the bases and was unable to hold onto an early 3-0 lead, as he gave up five hits and a couple of runs in the third inning before walking a pair ahead of a game-tying single in the fifth. No longer the top-of-the-rotation starter he once was as he closes in on his 33rd birthday and coming off a 6.01 ERA across 17 starts last season, Nola has logged a 4.03 ERA and 23:6 K:BB across 22.1 innings to begin the 2026 campaign. He's really struggled against left-handed hitters since the start of last season. Nola is in line to face the Cubs again in his next start Monday at Wrigley Field.

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