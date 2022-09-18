Nola (9-12) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings, taking the loss Saturday versus Atlanta.

Nola didn't receive enough run support, and he was trouble by Ronald Acuna, who tagged him for a two-run home run and a two-run double in the third and fourth innings. Nola's inconsistency continued -- he's given up four or more runs in three of his last six outings, and one or fewer in the other three starts in that span. The 29-year-old right-hander now has a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 210:26 K:BB through 186.1 innings through 29 starts. He'll look to get on track again in a rematch with Atlanta at home next weekend.