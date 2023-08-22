Nola (11-8) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

It was a shaky start for Nola, allowing a pair of runs in his first three innings. However, he rebounded to blank the Giants over his subsequent four frames while allowing just one more hit. It was a much-needed effort from the 30-year-old Nola, who had struggled to a 6.75 ERA over his previous four starts. Overall, Nola sports a 4.49 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 165:40 K:BB across 26 starts (160.1 innings) this season. He's lined up for a home matchup with the Cardinals in his next outing.